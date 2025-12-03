On the 14th death anniversary of evergreen legend Dev Anand and 43 years of Swami Dada, Jackie Shroff looked back at the film that first put him in front of the camera and the man who made it possible. Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: From ‘Guide’ to ‘Des Pardes’, Remembering the Legendary Star Who Took Indian Cinema Beyond Borders.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he first shared a couple of scenes from the Swami Dada, directed by Dev Anand. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Christine O'Neil, Padmini Kohlapure and Dev Anand.The film was the debut film of Jackie Shroff.

View Jackie Shroff's Post:

The film follows the story of Hari Mohan, a saintly person who organizes Hindu prayers and discourses in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. He is called "Swami Dada" by everyone.

He has many followers and devotees who throng in large numbers to hear his sermons. What they do not know is that Hari Mohan is a professional thief, and is now conspiring with a young woman, and a group of orphaned children to steal the temple's jewelry.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “#DevAnand #43yearsofswamidada.”

Jackie then paid a tribute to Dev Anand as he shared a carousel of images of the evergreen star and added the track Hai Apna Dil To Aawara from the 1958 film Solva Saal. It is picturised on Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman.

Jackie captioned the post: “Always in our hearts! #Dev Anand.”

Dev Anand is considered as one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Through a career that spanned over six decades, he worked in more than 100 films.

The star was feted with Padma Bhushan and with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002. Dev Anand made his debut in 1946 in a lead role for Prabhat Films's Hum Ek Hain, a film about Hindu-Muslim unity.

However it was in 1948, when his first commercial breakthrough came with Ziddi, but it was the 1951 crime thriller Baazi that truly catapulted him to fame and was tagged as the precursor to the wave of “Bombay Noir” that swept through Hindi cinema in the 1950s.

From 1950s to the 1970s, Dev Anand consistently delivered smashing hits with Jaal, Taxi Driver, Insaniyat, C.I.D., Paying Guest, Kala Pani, Kala Bazar, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Hum Dono, Asli-Naqli, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam and Hare Rama Hare Krishna remain timeless classics.

Films such as Amir Garib, Warrant, Jaaneman, Darling Darling, Des Pardes, Swami Dada and Lashkar kept him relevant in the 1970s and 1980s. Dev Anand’s 102nd Birth Anniversary: Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute to the Evergreen Hero with Rare Montage.

Among his most acclaimed recognised and loved works are Munimji, Funtoosh, Baarish, Nau Do Gyarah, Solva Saal, Teen Devian, Prem Pujari, Tere Mere Sapne and Heera Panna. His swansong came with the 2011 film Chargesheet, which he also directed, marking the end of a legendary journey.

