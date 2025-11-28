Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan, marked her presence at the prayer meet of late superstar Dharmendra. Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini, Bobby Deol, Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty and Others Attend ‘Celebration of Life’ To Honour the Iconic Star in Mumbai (View Posts).

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also seen arriving at the venue of the prayer meet held in Mumbai on November 27. Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan were among the first actors to arrive at the crematorium to pay their last respects to the late superstar. Abhishek was seen arriving along with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Salman Khan Attends Dharmendra Ji’s Prayer Meet in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

Abhishek Bachchan Arrives with Aishwarya Rai at Dharmendra Ji’s Prayer Meet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had also arrived at the crematorium on November 24 to bid Dharmendra a final goodbye. A few hours ago, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Abhay Deol were also seen visiting the venue of the prayer meet. Recently, an invite for the prayer meet has been circulating over social media.

The invite was headlined as “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” instead of “Prayer Meet”. It further read, “Dharmendra, 8 December 1935 – 24 November 2025, November 27, 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm,” followed by the address of the location. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood star singer Sonu Nigam will be singing songs of the late superstar at the prayer meet to celebrate Dharmendra and his legacy.

On November 25, a day after Dharmendra's demise, many prominent figures from the film world arrived at the Deol residence to offer condolences to the grieving family. From Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, and Rekha to Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, were seen visiting the family to offer condolences. Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Deol Family To Host ‘Celebration of Life’ in Mumbai; Sonu Nigam To Perform Iconic Songs Honouring Legendary Actor – Details Inside.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, sending the nation into a deep state of grief. The actor was 89 at the time of passing and would have celebrated his 90th on December 8 this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Instagram/India Forums/MissMalini Showbiz). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).