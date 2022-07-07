Actors R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar's upcoming film Dhokha - Round D Corner is slated to release on September 23. Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar. Dhokha Round D Corner Release Date: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, Khushali Kumar’s Film To Arrive In Theatres On September 23 (View Poster).

Dhokha - Round D Corner is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. Dhoka Round D Corner: Aparshakti Khurana Unveils His Look From Upcoming Film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Gulati is known for helming films such as The Big Bull and Prince. He also has Visfot starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh lined up for release.

