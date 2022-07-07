R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar will be seen sharing screen space in Kookie Gulati’s film Dhokha Round D Corner. The film will also mark acting debut of playback singer Khushali Kumar. The suspense drama is all set to be released in theatres on September 23. Dhoka Round D Corner: Aparshakti Khurana Unveils His Look From Upcoming Film.

Dhokha Round D Corner Theatrical Release

