The fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise - Dhoom 4 has been in the talks for quite some time. After three successful films starring superstars like Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, the makers are deciding upon whom to cast in the fourth instalment. While speculations suggested that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar will come on board for the film, new reports suggest that the makers have approached Deepika Padukone for the film. Dhoom 4 Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter after Rumours of Casting Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan Are Making Rounds.

According to reports in Filmfare, YRF has approached the Piku actress for the role of the villain in the film. Deepika is also very interested in taking up the role. The actress has given a nod to the film and will now be looking out on possible dates when she cant shoot. In the earlier films, Aishwarya was seen essaying the role of the villain and now it will be fun to see how Deepika approaches this role. She had earlier essayed negative roles in films like Chandani Chown To China, Race 2 and hence fans will be in for a treat if Dhoom 4 happens too.

Earlier, Salman Khan was also rumoured to be a part of the fourth instalment of YRF's film. A source told Pinkvilla, "Apparently he locked YRF’s Dhoom 4 directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya last week and is contemplating two more projects. One is a biopic – based on the life of an army officer and his heroic deeds which is being made by a top A-class director, who's known to make strong content-oriented movies." Salman Khan Joins the Cast of Dhoom 4?

As for Deepika, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has '83 in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

