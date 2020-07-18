The internet is a rabbit hole. After an unverified report by a publication, Twitterati is convinced that Yash Raj Films will announce Dhoom 4 tomorrow as part of production house's 50th-anniversary celebrations. It is being said that it will be a casting coup. Names like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn are doing the rounds. Even Prabhas is said to be a contender. Well, in no time Dhoom 4 was trending on Twitter. But it was not just people talking about the film, but also memers who found fodder for new content. Dhoom 4: From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Every Superstar Who Was Rumoured to Play Baddie in YRF’s Action Franchise.

Under the tag, Dhoom 4, on Twitter, hundreds of memes and jokes have emerged. Fans are posting real-life accidents as leaked Dhoom 4 clips. The jokes about Ajay spitting tobacco on the road while biking are a fad. The sheer disrespect towards physics by the franchise has been a bone of contention, and now is a subject for memes.

Check Out Hilarious Jokes on Dhoom 4 Below:

Poor Physics

Dhoom 4 announcement to be made tomorrow. *le Physics rn : pic.twitter.com/6zp5RIitgg — Faizan Ansari (@Faizzsome13) July 18, 2020

Ajay Devgn In Dhoom 4?

Rumours: Ajay Devgn in Dhoom 4 pic.twitter.com/cg3x8xrFHF — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) July 18, 2020

Dhoom 4 Leaked Scene

Dhoom 4 scene leaked online 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jg3AYBFPWw — _ (@imnadee) July 18, 2020

Big Announcement Coming?

YRF to announce a film with two biggest superstars tomorrow which can be Dhoom 4. #AdityaChopra Physics and logic : pic.twitter.com/Tu7mHMMP1c — Ishita Biswas (@ishistarx) July 18, 2020

Dhoom 4 tomorrow?

#Dhoom4 Dhoom 4 announcement to be made tomorrow. memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/42VBYkJko8 — $h@®mã_jï_kā_BëT∆™ (@vicky_sharma___) July 18, 2020

Back in Action?

Aditya Chopra Be Like

People expecting SRK Salman Akshay Hrithik Prabhas in Dhoom 4. Meanwhile Aditya Chopra : pic.twitter.com/lqNgYxt4F0 — Suman Debnath (@SumanDe03384947) July 18, 2020

Remember Dhoom 3?

Pic 1- when you see Dhoom 4 trending. Pic 2-when you remember what a mess dhoom 3 was pic.twitter.com/GYpYAAEWP6 — Anunay Srivastava (@007anunay) July 18, 2020

Dhoom 4 Leaked!

Meanwhile, LatestLY has reached out to Yash Raj Films for clarification about the status of Dhoom 4. The last film in the series came out in 2013 featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and the Dhoom regulars. The rumours of a sequel have surfaced time and again. Let us see if it turns out to be a rumour again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).