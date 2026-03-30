Mumbai, March 30: Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its historic run at the domestic box office on its second Monday, with early trade estimates indicating a collection of approximately INR 28.50 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the high-octane spy thriller has shown remarkable resilience in its second week, defying the usual post-weekend drops seen in big-ticket releases.

The film's performance on Day 12 brings its total India net collection to an estimated INR 876.37 crore. This steady momentum has allowed the sequel to comfortably surpass the lifetime domestic earnings of several major predecessors, solidifying its position as one of the most successful Indian films of 2026. Priyadarshan Defends Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Amid Propaganda Debate, Says ‘Few Opinions Don’t Matter’.

Dhurandhar 2 Record-Breaking Performance in the Second Week

The Monday figures for Dhurandhar 2 represent a minimal drop from its second Friday, a trend that industry analysts attribute to exceptionally strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewings. The film, which features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza), has resonated deeply across both multiplexes and single-screen cinemas, particularly in North India and Maharashtra.

By collecting over INR 28 crore on a working Monday, the film has set a new benchmark for second-week performance in Hindi cinema. It continues to trend significantly higher than its first-part predecessor, Dhurandhar (2025), which concluded its run as a major hit but at a lower velocity than the current sequel.

The success of Dhurandhar 2 is being widely credited to its ensemble cast and high production values. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features R. Madhavan as the Director of the IB, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also reprise their pivotal roles from the first instalment, adding emotional depth to the espionage-heavy plot.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film was released on March 19, 2026, to coincide with the festive holiday period. Director Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been praised for his technical mastery and for creating a "mass" action film that balances intense storytelling with large-scale spectacle.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Gross and Future Outlook

On the global stage, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a powerhouse, with its worldwide gross collection estimated to have crossed the INR 1,400 crore mark. It has officially overtaken the cumulative lifetime collections of the Pushpa franchise, making the Dhurandhar series the third highest-grossing Indian film franchise in history, trailing only the YRF Spy Universe and the Baahubali series. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Beats ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

As the film moves toward its third weekend, it faces minimal competition in the domestic market. If the current trajectory holds, trade experts predict that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will soon challenge the INR 1,000 crore net mark in India, a feat achieved by only a handful of films in cinematic history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).