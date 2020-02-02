Dia Mirza Calls Thappad Co-Star Taapsee Pannu a 'Fierce Lioness' and We Couldn’t Agree More

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Dia Mirza says her Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu is a fierce lioness. "It is my endeavour to be a part of human stories that reflect the truth and compel us to think and possibly even bring positive change. Thappad is one such film, a very powerful one," said Dia. Thappad Doesn’t Oppose Kabir Singh but Physical Abuse in Love, Says Taapsee Pannu.

Praising Taapsee, she said: "Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively." After "Dus" and "Cash", this is Dia's third movie with director Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee Pannu Responds to Social Media Comments That Says Thappad is the Answer to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

The trailer of "Thappad" was unveiled recently. It captures the journey of a woman, a role essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband.