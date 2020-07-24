Sanjana Sanghi is all set to make her Bollywood debut as the lead opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The film was initially titled Kizhie Aur Manny when it went on floors early 2018 with casting director Mukesh Chhabra making his directorial debut. While this is her first film as the lead, Dil Bechara is not the first movie appearance of Sanjana Sanghi . The actress has already featured in some notable Bollywood films from the past. Dil Bechara Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Music, and How To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s Film Online on Disney+ Hotstar

Recently, Sanjana Sanghi had revealed how Mukesh Chhabra first spotted her in school performance at Delhi and now goes on cast the actress in his Bollywood debut as well. Dil Bechara premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 at 7.30 pm. Before you get to gauge how good an actress Sanjana is in the film, let us take a look at the other movies she has already starred in that you missed. Dil Bechara Premieres on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Request Everyone Not to Download Movie From Pirated Websites (View Tweets)

Mandy in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar

Sanjana's first Bollywood film was Imtiaz Ali's 2013 film Rockstar. She played Mandy, the on-screen young sister of Nargis Fakhri and she even had one scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

Young Mita in Hindi Medium

Sanjana Sanghi also featured in late actor Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. In the film, she essays the role of young Mita, with the elder version played by Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. Sanjana's cameo comes at the beginning of the film. The romantic song "Hoor" is picturised on her.

Katty in Fukrey Returns

Sanjana Sanghi had a two-minute cameo in Fukrey Returns. Sanjana plays Katty who goes on a date with Chucha (Varun Sharma) in a zoo. We see her going mad at Varun Sharma's character in the film.

Sanjana Sanghi has also acted in notable TV commercials like the recent Pepsi commercial featuring Salman Khan and Karan Tacker, the Close Up, Dabur, Cadbury commercials and a few more. So catch Sanjana Sanghi's performance as Kizie Basu, a cancer patient in Dil Bechara. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's Disney+ Hotstar Film.

