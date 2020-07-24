The day is finally here. Sushant Singh Rajput may have left us but he still lives amongst us with his amazing work and as the actor's last film, Dil Bechara releases today on Disney+ Hotstar, it is an emotional moment for his friends and family. The film also happens to be director Mukesh Chhabra's debut and will always remain special for him for many reasons. As the film began streaming on the platform at 7.30 PM, the director took to his social media to share a tweet saying, "Waheguru" and captioned it with folded hands as he handed his labour of love to audiences. #DilBecharaDay: Sanjana Sanghi Shares a Heartfelt Post for 'Manny' aka Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Hope You're Blessing and Smiling Upon Us' .

While Sushant Singh Rajput's death still seems difficult to digest, the actor with this film has left with us one of the most endearing characters and as a tribute to the fine actor, the film opens with a beautiful saying of the actor. Sushant was known for sharing his amazing wisdom through his musings and the film pays him tribute by sharing one such beautiful quote. The quote reads, "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith."

Check Out the Opening Credit Tribute Here:

Dil Bechara (Photo Credits: Disney+ Hotstar)

Check Out Mukesh Chhabra's Tweet Here:

Waheguru 🙏🏽 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role, who marks her debut as a leading lady with this film. The film is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. The trailer had already shown us how Sushant was seen in a charming avatar as the lovable Manny in this film. Fans of the actor from across the globe are celebrating this day as #DilBecharaDay.

