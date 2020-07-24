24th July is here and it's Dil Bechara Day. Fans had been counting the hours for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film to release as it premieres on July 24 at 7.30 on Disney+ Hotstar. It still seems unbelievable that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. A month after the actor's tragic death, it is time to celebrate his life and cherish the amazing work that he has left behind. Ahead of Dil Bechara's release today, actress Sanjana Sanghi who debuts with this film, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on missing her co-star. Dil Bechara: Before Romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in His Last Film, Did You Know Sanjana Sanghi Had Appeared in These Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan Movies?

Sharing a gorgeous still of the duo, Sanjana wrote, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair." Fans have been celebrating #DilBecharaDay and sending a message to everyone who is looking forward to the film, Sajana wrote, "The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay. Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald." Dil Bechara Premieres on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Request Everyone Not to Download Movie From Pirated Websites.

Check Out Sanjana Sanghi's Post Here:

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's romantic novel The Fault In Our Stars which has already been adapted in Hollywood for a film by the same name. In Dil Bechara, we will witness the story of Manny (Sushant) and Kizzie (Sanjana), two cancer-stricken youngsters who find once in a lifetime kind of love amid the limited time they have. The film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).