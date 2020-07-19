Dil Bechara's music album composed by none other than AR Rahman has the potential to be the new favourite among the listeners after last year's Kabir Singh. While its title track has already found a place in our list of favourites, this new song, Khulke Jeene Ka, is extremely catchy and you won't stop humming it. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, the song is a beautiful melody that will instantly strike a chord with all the romantic hearts out there. Taare Ginn Song From Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Charming Romance Will Remind You of Your First Love (Watch Video).

Picturised in the city where love is always in the air, Paris, Khulke Jeene Ka, as the name suggests is about living your life to the fullest. It beautifully explores the beautiful and lively city while highlighting Sushant and Sanjana's endearing chemistry. Their Parisian romance will warm your hearts and their equation instils beautiful emotions into this melody. Another classic composition by the man himself, AR Rahman never ceases to amaze. His compositions were, are and will always be brilliant. Dil Bechara Music Review: AR Rahman Scores A Spirited Soundtrack For Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story.

Check Out the Song Here

Dil Bechara is special to all of us on so many levels. The movie is Sushant Singh Rajput's last release and hence, the connection with it is far deeper. It's a remake of Hollywood film, The Fault in our Stars, directed by casting director, Mukesh Chhabra. The film is slated to hit Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and it will available for all the platforms subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).