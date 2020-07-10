As heartbreaking as it is to watch Sushant Singh Rajput on-screen everytime, we can't wait to catch the actor's final work, Dil Bechara which will be releasing on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor has been known for his exceptional talents when it comes to acting but has been an equally good a charmer when it comes to dancing his way into our hearts. As promised by the makers earlier, the film's title song has now been released and it just like what we expected it to be. The title song features Sushant flaunting his dance skills that he was very popularly known for. Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Rajput Leaves Us His Best Moves to Dance to His Memory With This Song.

The song has been sung and composed by A R Rahman with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has a chilled out vibe and you sure won't be able to take your eyes off Sushant Singh Rajput in it. From the video, it looks like Sushant's character is seen performing at a college event. The film which is based on John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars has Sushant playing the role of Manny whereas his co-star Sanjana Sanhghi essays the role of Kizzie. The romantic drama will be Sushant's last film as he passed away on June 14.

Check Out The Song Here:

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is one of the most anticipated films of the year given that Sushant's fans want to cherish him and honour his work even more now that he isn't amongst us. Fans trending the film's trailer and posters to celebrate the actor's work. The film will premiere on July 24.

