Sushant Singh Rajput's last film namely Dil Bechara is all set to make its digital release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The movie stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi and expectations are way too much attached with this one. On July 6, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film online and well the clip is high on emotions. As soon as the trailer made it to the web, Twitterverse got all excited and how. Not just fans, even celebrities from Bollywood showed support for the late actor's last masterpiece. While some wished the filmmaker, Mukesh Chhabra all the luck, many also got sentimental to see SSR on the screen for the 'aakhri' time. Dil Bechara Trailer: 6 Moments From Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story That Deserve Special Love.

Dil Bechara is a Hindi adaptation to Hollywood's film, The Fault In Our Stars. The story of the movie shows how Sushant (Manny) and Sanjana Sanghi (Kizie) meet at a support group and instantly gel up. The movie is surely going to be a roller-coaster ride filled with loads of emotions. Check out some of the celebrity reactions below: Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny Enters Our Hearts like a True Heartthrob, One Last Time (Watch Video).

Rajkummar Rao

Riteish Deshmukh

Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies. ❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔❤️ https://t.co/RpexpyYJ0x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 6, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!! https://t.co/FbcgDJe2vK — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 6, 2020

Rakul Singh

This trailer is all things love !! ❤️ iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .. https://t.co/sX6irPa65K — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 6, 2020

Chetan Bhagat

What a fantastic trailer! Miss him. ❤️ https://t.co/vNgpUwkBoL — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 6, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The actor died by suicide and this news sent a shockwave in the industry. Meanwhile, police investigation over the late star's demise is in process wherein many Bollywood celebs are being interrogated. Coming back to Dil Bechara's trailer, seeing Sushant for the last time is indeed heartbreaking. Stay tuned!

