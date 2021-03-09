Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest names to join the viral Pawri ho ri hai meme fest. Diljit is currently shooting with Sonam for an upcoming film. He shared a video on Instagram, where he is heard saying: "Yeh hum hai, yeh humare director hai aur yahaan shooting ho ri hai." Anupam Kher’s ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Video Sees the Actor Spending His 66th Birthday With Kids (Watch Video).

He then points at Sonam and then says: "Yeh Sonam hai, yeh uski costume hai aur usse thandi lag rahi hai". According to reports, the two are shooting in Canada. Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Twist Will Make You Focus More on Fitness (Watch Video).

Diljit will turn producer with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15.

