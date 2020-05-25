Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Beyonce As She Takes Up the Viral Savage Challenge (Watch Video)

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Disha Patani has channelled her inner Beyonce in her latest post on social media. Disha took to Instagram, where she is seen dancing on the latest hit track "Savage". She is seen flaunting her waistline in a grey crop top and yoga pants. To complete her look she sports a baby pink baseball cap. "Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge," she wrote.

Disha's friend and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna took to the comment section and dropped a few fire emojis. Her sister Khushboo Patani wrote: "Bravooo". Actress Elli AvrRam said: "This is Savage". Singer Siddharth Mahadevan commented: "Killed it Dishhh.. Watching her live was just insane an?"

Disha Patani Takes Up Savage Challenge

View this post on Instagram Beyonce vibes are on🙈 #savagechallenge 🌸🌸🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 24, 2020 at 1:56am PDT

Disha's new release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", starring Salman Khan, was to be this year's big Eid release. However, the film has been pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up.