Actor Disha Patani has come on board for director Vishal Bharadwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor. On Tuesday, Vishal took to Instagram and shared this update with his fans and followers. "Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor," he wrote. Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite for New Film Starring Triptii Dimri, Set to Release on December 5, 2025.

Vishal Bharadwaj Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Bhardwaj (@vishalrbhardwaj)

Disha Patani To Groove With Shahid Kapoor in Two Peppy Songs

As per Vishal, Disha has a cameo in the film. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen shaking a leg with Shahid on two peppy songs. Vishal also posted an adorable picture with Disha from the sets. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Randeep Hooda, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. It went on the floors in January earlier this year. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri Announced As Leads in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Upcoming Film.

Shahid Kapoor Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj Reunite After ‘Haider’

A few months ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote. The project is slated to be released on December 5. Prior to this film, Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj have worked together in projects such as Haider and Kaminey.