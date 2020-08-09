Disha Salian, former celebrity manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on 8 June, 2020. She reportedly fell off from a high rise building in Mumbai after attending a party with her fiance and friends. The investigation in her death case is on by the Mumbai police. There have been several rumours doing the rounds and one of them was that her body was found naked. However, Mumbai Police has now dismissed these reports. Disha Salian’s Father Quashes Rumours of His Daughter’s Rape and Pregnancy, Says ‘Police Showed Whole Case Evidences’.

Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11 has clarified to the media that her parents too were present and that these rumours are false. ANI's recent tweet reads as, "This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11. #Mumbai." Check out the tweet below.

ANI Tweet

This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Disha's death is linked by many to Sushant's tragic demise, which happened on June 14, just a few days after her death. While Mumbai Police is investigating Disha's case, Sushant's death case is being probed by CBI.

