Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane to recall his acting stint in 1990 released film Drishti. Taking to Instagram, Shekhkar posted one of the stills from the film that features him and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. Shekhar Kapur Slams R Balki Over His ‘Find Me a Better Actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor’ Remark.

"In Drishti. With the ever beautiful Dimple Kapadia. One of my very few forays as an actor. A lovely film on human relationships by Govind Nihilani," he captioned the image. Irrfan Khan and Mita Vashisht were also a part of 'Drishti'. Shekhar Kapur to Bring Second Season of His Popular Documentary TV Show Pradhanmantri.

Apart from Drishti, Shekhar, who is best known for directing films like Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen, and historical biopics Queen Elizabeth, also acted in popular TV series Khandan in the 1980s.

