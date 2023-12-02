Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, known for his work in Sholay, Border, Zanjeer, Don, Lakshya, and others, has crafted the lyrics for the song "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Song ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ by Sonu Nigam Evokes Nostalgia and Longing for Home (Watch Video).

The veteran artiste shared that unlike many songs where the melody is created first and the lyricists are asked to write to the tune, he was requested by music composer Pritam to write the lyrics first for the tune that he would compose later in the creative process. The makers of Dunki released Dunki Drop 3 in the form of "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" crooned beautifully by another veteran Sonu Nigam. The senior lyricist and Sonu have earlier collaborated on Sandese Aate Hain from Border which had similar elements in its structure of yearning and nostalgia. Dunki Drop 3 Is ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ Song! Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Favourite’ Track From Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Is an Emotional Ode to One’s Homeland (Watch Video).

Describing the creative process, Javed Akhtar said, "In this film, I have only one song and interestingly, Raju Hirani played a pivotal role in ensuring that we included this song, and he specifically requested me to write it. I hope you will enjoy the song, as it is unique due to its distinct situation”. He further mentioned, “Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed, but Pritam generously suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly, and he did a fantastic and brilliant job with it.”

Watch Dunki Song Nike the Hum Kabhi Ghar Se

Dunki, helmed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Dunki is set to arrive in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).