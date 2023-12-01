Here’s the sweetest surprise from the team of Dunki! The makers have shared Dunki Drop 3 and it is the song titled as “Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se”. The song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, who calls this song as his ‘favourite’, is an emotional ode to one’s homeland. It narrates how one eagerly looks forward to return to his/her homeland and meet their loved ones. The song also featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal among others, is all about one’s love for their home and their people. Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics, whereas Sonu Nigam has crooned this beautiful song. Dunki: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-Starrer To Arrive on December 7 – Reports.

Watch Dunki Drop 3 Below:

SRK About ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ Song

Aaj aise hi dil mein aaya yeh gaana toh aapke saath share kar raha hoon… Raju aur Sonu naam se hi lagte hain ke apne hi koi honge. Aur yeh gaana joh dono ne banaya hai, yeh bhi apnon ka hai. Apne ghar waalon ki yaadon ka hai…apni mitti ka hai…apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 1, 2023

