Ekta Kapoor Shares The Release Date Of Ek Villain Sequel, To Hit The Theatres On January 8, 2021

Picture Credit: Twitter

Ek Villain released way back in 2014 to glorious box office numbers. The music of the film was seen as one of the major reasons why the film did such a wild business. People still enjoy those songs which make us really hopeful that the sequel will at least give us some melodious originals we have been deprived of for so long if not anything else. Producer Ekta Kapoor shared the release date of the film which will be January 8, 2021. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri again and will have John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the cast. John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur Onboard for Ek Villain 2?

Speaking about the sequel, Mohit had informed PTI, "We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both have liked their parts. Both are playing the 'villains'. Now we have to cast the girls. I can't just take anyone. They play an important role. There will be two girls." He also mentioned how Ekta Kapoor liked the script so much that she called it a Banger!

When the first thing u both say Is ‘JAI MATA DI‘🤘🤘🤘🤟🤣🙏🏼Looking forward to up the entertainment quotient with @itsBhushanKumar!Starting with the sequel of 2014 blockbuster - #EkVillain! The second instalment will release on Jan 8, 2021! It’s indeed a mark of a new beginning🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5e4uY4Htdc — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 30, 2020

Well, we are just waiting to listen to some good music. The remix generation is getting a little too annoying and we have high hopes from Mohit Suri, although Malang's songs are yet to have an effect on us.