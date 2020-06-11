Actress Elli AvrRams new video is all about hair flips and catwalk. Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top. In the video, she is seen catwalking and opening her tied-up hair then flipping it in style. She captioned it: "When the phone rings and It says Rahul... Me: ...... #elliavrram #yourstruly #lovestory." Elli AvrRam’s Bikini-Clad ‘Beetroot Ki Dukan’ Look Is Adorable (View Post)

She had earlier shared a video of her twerking, dressed in a red and white striped pants, crop jacket and black crop top. "How I Shake OFF Negativity," she wrote. Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media. Elli AvrRam Shares a Throwback Belly Dance Video and We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off from the Malang Actress

Check Out Elli AvrRam's Catwalk Video

On Wednesday, Elli had a sharp retort for a netizen who suggested that she should get married and settle down. The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang" and will reportedly next be seen in "RoohiAfza".

