Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said that her upcoming film Emergency, based on the 1977 national Emergency, is a musical drama and has five songs in it. On Saturday, Kangana took to her social media story and shared a BTS picture from the sets of Emergency and captioned it: "Choreographer on set today.. The director can take it easy ha ha...by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it's a musical drama." "I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency...I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 mins..For interval block..And great music tagging gvprakash and krutimahesh." The Padmashree Actress had earlier informed through her social media page that Music composer G.V. Prakash and lyricist Manoj Muntashir have been roped in for the music of Emergency. Emergency: Anupam Kher’s First Look As Jayaprakash Narayan From Kanagna Ranaut-Starrer Out! (View Poster).

Kangana is not only playing the lead in the upcoming film but also producing and directing it. Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film will tell the story of independent India's biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by her. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Kadi Chawal Treat From Anupam Kher on the Sets of Her Next Directorial Film.

The 21-month period of Emergency was in effect from 1975 to 1977, officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of prevailing "internal disturbance". It was withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

