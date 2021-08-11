Veteran actor Soni Razdan has featured in the music video of a new song titled 'Ae Savere'. Set in the stunning locales of Kashmir, 'Ae Savere' takes you through a beautiful journey of how a mother and her son come back to Kashmir to bid a final adieu to their husband and father respectively. In the video, Soni is seen essaying the role of actor Taha Shah Badussha's mother. Soni Razdan Birthday: 5 Times Alia Bhatt's Mother Has Not Minced Words and Dropped Truth Bombs.

On featuring in 'Ae Savere', Soni Razdan said, "The song was an emotional roller-coaster ride for me. Taha and I got on like a house on fire. He's a wonderful young man, very sweet and it was lovely working with him those two days. I kept thinking if I'd had a son I would have loved him to be like this boy."

Check Out The Song Ae Savere Below:

Released under the banner of Zee Music Company, the emotional track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Archana Kamath Hegdekar who has also composed the music. The lyrics in Hindi and Kashmiri are written by Sunayana Kachroo.

