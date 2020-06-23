Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death sent shock waves in Bollywood. It also seemed to have opened a can of worms as discussions surrounding the treatment of 'outsiders' in the industry and nepotism became rampant on social media. Netizens were quick enough to pin Sushant's death on pressures and politics of the industry and have particularly been targeting star kids over it. Within days of Sushant's passing, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were being slammed on social media for their supposed 'ill-treatment' towards Sushant. The nepotism debate is once again raging and while neither Karan nor Alia gave out any statements about the same, recently, Alia's mother Soni Razdan raised a point on this issue whilst replying to one of Hansal Mehta's tweet. Sonam Kapoor Disables the Comments Section on her Instagram Account after Nepotism Debate Gains Momentum on Social Media.

Recently, the Shahid director had tweeted saying, "This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son." Responding to him, Soni Razdan wrote, "The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?"Gulshan Devaiah on Nepotism in Bollywood: Let’s Call It Favouritism.

Check Out Soni Razdan's Tweet Here:

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Recently reacting to the nepotism debate, actress Sonam Kapoor too had taken to Twitter to share her views. She wrote, "Yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter." The actress' comments met with a heavy backlash from netizens who called her out on her usage of the term 'Karma' whilst referring to privilege.

