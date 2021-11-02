Eternals is gearing up for a release this week. The film had its premiere a few days back attended by the star-studded cast of the film. Unfortunately, the movie has emerged as the worst rated MCU content with fans bombing it with their angry reviews. In fact, the fans of the South Korean actor in his home country felt cheated as his screen time has been quite less. We will know about that soon. But here we are going to talk about the strange connection between the Eternals star Don Lee and Salman Khan. Yea, it does sound absurd but there is a connection and it has something to do with Radhe. Eternals Theme Music Inspired by a Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Song? Lyricist Varun Grover Points Out This Similarity and We Just Can’t Unhear It Now!

Salman Khan's last release Radhe is a remake of The Outlaws which starred Don Lee in the lead. Given the way Lee's character was written, it suited Salman's personality and screen-charisma perfectly. But bad direction and terrible storyline mired the experience completely. Radhe released last EID on Zee5 with a pay-per-view model. The actor wanted a hybrid release by being active on both theatres and OTT platforms. However, the pandemic foiled its plans. The film did not just get panned by the critics but by Salman's fans as well. Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Tone-Deaf Remake of The Outlaws Is Terribly Dated! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Anyway, Don Lee and Salman Khan's connection does make us wonder what it would be like if the two got together for a South Korea-Bollywood collab. Don't kill us for suggesting this...we just got carried away! Apologies..

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).