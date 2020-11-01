YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has COVID-19. The content creator took to his Instagram story to share the disheartening news with his fans, which he posted along with a cautionary message to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and be safe. "If everything goes well, you will find me here," he concluded. We wish him a speedy recovery. Bhuvan shot to fame with his sketches where he played multiple characters. His desi vibe has earned him a widespread recognition - from metro cities to heartlands of India. He has also made a mark as a musician. Bhuvan Bam's New Song Video 'Heer Ranjha' Gets Praises From His Fans But Not Without Some Funny Memes and Jokes.
COVID-19 and the subsequent global lockdown to contain the situation has not been easy on YouTubers either. While some might argue that the consumption of video content has increased, COVID-19 has crushed advertising. YouTube has not allowed monetisation on videos related to coronavirus. "The pandemic for sure has impacted every artist and business, but it is incredible to see how well businesses have adapted to the shift in the digital space in this time of peril, that too in an impressive speed. Several artists have made a move to live streaming gigs via YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook," Bhuvan has said in an interview recently. Apart from that, many famous YouTubers have had a brush with the disease.
Earlier, popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's family members had tested positive for COVIUD-19. Karl Rock, a YouTube of New Zealand descent living in India with his wife, faced a racist verbal attack on streets. He had earlier donated plasma for therapy. YouTubers CarryMinati, Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani Come Out in Support of Students Demanding to Postpone JEE and NEET Entrance Exams.
See Bhuvan Bam's Post Here:
Check Out Ashish Chanchlani's Post Here:
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to tell you about this at the very start, but me and my family decided not to disclose it soon. Few weeks back mummy and papa were tested positive for covid-19. Not only mummy papa but my uncle,aunt, my nephew Adi (yes that little kid) & even my cousin brothers from ACV team jashan and tanish tested positive for corona We got the permission for home quarantine for all of them except my chachu and chachi who were in the hospital. (Now they are back at home) We isolated Mummy, papa & adi in their rooms and took extreme care of them The first 2 days hit me and muski hard We were anxious and very scared, the thought of it sent shivers down our spine We were too emotional Hearing about it since last 4 months in news and seeing it up close and personal are 2 very different aspects of coronavirus. We are so lucky and blessed that my family did not face severe consequences, CANT EVEN IMAGINE WHAT POOR PEOPLE MUST BE GOING THROUGH. The person that helped the most was muskan, never in my life did i see this girl act so responsibly! Mummy papa kept telling me to work since last month, But in the middle of it i couldn’t bear it with all the anxiety and emotions so i decided to just go off internet Today i am very happy and proud to share a good news with you all : Mummy-Papa fought covid-19 like true warriors and have recovered from it. Chachu,Chachi,Aditya,Jashan & Tanni are recovering from it🙏 We all decided to disclose this news only when everyone recovered because this year already had a lot of bad news and we did not wanted to contribute more to it. The last weeks showed us a lot, it was a very moving time and it taught us to value the most important people of our lives. I request you all to take extreme precautions and be very cautious in this time.Please apna aur apne family ka dhyaan do I am hoping we all get a vaccine very soon so that no one else suffers this traumatizing pandemic. Mummy papa it feels good hugging you after so many days I LOVE YOU SO MUCH Thank you for being there everyone Take extreme care of your family. @anilchanchlani @deepachanchlani @missmcblush @jashansirwani @tanish_sirwani
Check Out Karl's Video Here:
How to Shop at an Indian Spice Market (Ft. Angry Racist Man 😡) https://t.co/kHgJjP8yfT
— Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 18, 2020
Bhuvan Bam only recently has been appointed as the first digital brand ambassador by Myntra. He launched his own brand Youthiapa. The clothes with the lines 'hustle karo bhasad nahi' printed on them are a hit. Even Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were spotted wearing the hoodies.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).