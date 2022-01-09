Nobody understands commercial cinema the way Farah Khan does. She can package anything in her story, get a huge star in the spotlight and some crazy tracks, she is sorted. So far she has directed four movies and barring one, all have been hits. Now that's what a report card should look like. One other thing that helps her movies get a wide audience and wider appreciation is the way she uses emotions in her stories. Be it the interesting bond between Kirron Kher and Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na or the one between Deepika Padukone and Vivaan Shah in Happy New Year, there's something that immediately connects with you. In fact, the EQ spills over the end scenes as well. Karan Johar’s Oversized Athleisure Gets Labelled As A ‘Parachute’ By Farah Khan (Watch Video).

Just like the way Marvel fans wait after the movie is over to watch the post-credit scenes, we wait for the end credit scenes of a Farah Khan film. They are so damn good and amazing. Farah includes everyone in those few minutes who were equally instrumental in making the movies as much as the lead actors. From spot boys to dress 'dadas', she gives everyone a few seconds of camera presence in her movies and we so respect her for that.

So on her birthday today, we have decided to rank the end credit sequences of all Farah Khan directorials from Good to Not-good! Bad or Ugly are not the words we would associate with any of those scenes at the end of her movies. They are pure gold! Biopic On Bollywood’s First Superstar Rajesh Khanna To Be Helmed By Farah Khan – Reports.

1. Happy New Year

The sequences begins with the technicians here rather than the stars. In fact, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at the end, no other cast members appear in this section. Of course, AbRam's acting debut as a toddler takes the prize here, but it's the fact that the entire sequence is only for the people behind the camera makes it clinch the top rank!

2. Main Hoon Na

One of the biggest reason Main Hoon Na is in second position despite being the first-of-its-kind is it doesn't include Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah and Kabir Bedi in the end credit. So minus 1!

3. Tees Maar Khan

The selection of this film on the third spot might surprise a few but the end credit sequence has some really amazing moments. Every member of the crew has been included here. Imagine any role on the set of a movie and they are to be found here. What a wonderful way to say thank you!

4. Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om just seems like a rehash of what we have already seen in Main Hoon Na in a different setting. Also the presentation seems pretty lazy. The one good thing about this sequences are the vehicular props used for the crew members!

Farah Khan definitely knows how to keep her audiences glued to their seats even when the last reels are rolling up!

