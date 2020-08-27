Shibani Dandekar is more than just Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend. We wanted to address that first. That gives Shibani way more identity than what people are aware of. On her birthday, we are trying to tell you a lot about other things excluding her dating life. You have plenty of info about the latter and so we feel, to celebrate her special day, we need to tell you a bit about her and also make you realise where all have you spotted this amazing lady on the big screen. Shibani Dandekar Looks Hot and Tanned in This Throwback Bikini Picture From Her Beachy Holiday!

Shibani hosted a lot of shows both in India and New York but the one platform that gave her widespread recognition was Indian Premier League. She co-hosted Extra Innings and that made her quite popular. She then appeared in a lot of movies although in small roles like Shaandaar, Naam Shabana and others. Let us tell you where have you spotted Shibani Dandekar in these movies.

Roy

She played Jacqueline Fernandes' friend, Zoya, who supports her and encourages her. Here's a quick look at her:

Shibhani Dandekar in Roy

Naam Shabana

Shibani can be seen in a peppy track called Dil Hua Besharam. She looks flawless as a rockstar! Akshay Kumar can be seen looking for someone in the song.

Shaandaar

Shibani is a part of a dance troop that performs at the wedding in the film. The title track of the movie has the lady moving to the beats and she is brilliant in it.

Noor

Again a friend in need and deed, Shibani plays Sonakshi's best friend who motivates her to discipline her life.

Sultan

In this Salman Khan wrestling match, Shibani plays the role of a news anchor; guess the channel? Aaj Tak it is!

Shibani Dandekar in Sultan (Photo credit: Twitter)

Bhavesh Joshi

The Dandekar sisters along with Arjun Kapoor did a special number for this vigilante movie.

Time Pass

The Marathi mulgi in her made sure that the song Hi poli saajuk get the raunchiest moves.

Shibani's presence on screen definitely electrifies the scene but we feel she owns the stage like no others.

