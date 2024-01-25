One of the most anticipated films of the year 2024, Fighter, hit the theatres today on January 25. The star-studded cast, led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, was the primary reason for the huge hype surrounding the movie. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The aerial action movie has been making headlines ever since its release date was announced. The movie is helmed by the very talented Siddharth Anand and marks the first-ever collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Produced by Marflix Pictures and Viacom 18 studios, Fighter is said to be made at a budget of Rs 250 crore. The movie boasts an impressive lineup of A-listers, and it's no secret that the lead actors have commanded substantial fees for their roles. So let us take a look at how much salary have the Fighter starcast taken home.

Check Out the Trailer of Fighter Here:

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, in the film. According to the latest reports by Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan has charged a whopping Rs 50 crore for his role in Fighter, becoming the highest-paid actor in the film. Deepika Padukone is seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni in Fighter. Following Hrithik Roshan, DP is the second highest-paid star in the film. The reports stated that Deepika will be taking home a salary of Rs 15 crore for her role.

Anil Kapoor, who essays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, is reportedly charging Rs 7 crore for his role in Fighter. Karan Singh Grover, who will be seen on the big screen after quite some time, portrays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj, who comparatively takes home a humble salary of Rs 2 crore for his role in the film. On the other hand, Akshay Oberoi is reportedly charging Rs 1 crore for his role as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, aka Bash in Fighter. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Now BANNED in UAE Following Release Restrictions in Other Gulf Countries - Advantage For Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban?

These figures are, however, not official and are only according to the latest reports. The Fighter is loaded with high-octane action scenes, aerial action scenes and sensational songs, providing a proper cinematic experience. Catch Siddharth Anands, an action entertainer, in cinemas near you.

