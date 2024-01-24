Recent reports indicate that Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, faces setbacks in its Gulf release. Initially denied release in all Gulf countries except the UAE, the film now encounters a ban even in the UAE. Advance bookings have been removed across all cinema chains in the UAE, leaving Fighter absent in the entire Gulf region. This development may work in favour of Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, releasing on the same day (January 25), gaining additional screens in Gulf countries. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Film Banned in Gulf Countries Except UAE.

Fighter Banned In UAE

#Fighter no release in #UAE ! The advance booking of the film removed from all chains in #UAE 🇦🇪 So No #Fighter in entire gulf! Advantage for @Mohanlal’s #MalaikottaiVaaliban, which will add more screens in GCC ✅ Censor cleared in GCC. Distributed by the market leader… — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)