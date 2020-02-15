Filmfare Awards 2020 Red Carpet Pics: Ananya Panday, Ranvir Shorey and Other Celebs Put Up a Stylish Show at The Ceremony!

Ranvir Shorey, Ananya Panday on Filmfare Awards 2020 Red Carpet (Photo Credits: Filmfare Instagram)

Filmfare Awards 2020 is taking place amid the shimmering stars of Bollywood. The 65th Filmfare awards will honour the best picks by the jury when it comes to movies and performances. With so many different films being churned out, it will be an interesting watch to witness who won which trophy. But before all that happens, we get to see the fashionable sartorial choices made by celebs at the red carpet. This time too, the film stars have taken maximum efforts to look their best.

Some of the early guests at the award ceremony were Manish Paul, Ranvir Shorey, Ananya Panday and more. They looked their best selves during this stint. Ananya chose a white and yellow attire and looked pretty in it. Ranvir put up a rough and tough show! Check out the pictures below.

On the other hand, the hosts of this year's ceremony are Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. The duo has become thick friends during past few months, so it will be a fun thing to watch them do some comic act on the stage. Amongst rest of the performances, Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall his fans with a dance performance. It will be quite a delight for his fans as the actor is known to skip the award ceremonies. At this function, he is dancing on his "Bala" from Housefull 4, the rehearsal video of which went viral. Stay tuned for more updates.