Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Live Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal or Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh – Who Will Sweep Away Most of the Awards?

Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 65th Filmfare Awards has been happening in Assam on February 15, 2020. Later to be telecast on Colors TV, Filmfare Awards is known for being one of the most prestigious awards shows in Indian cinema. Filmfare Awards 2020 has been hosted by Bollywood's favourite filmmaker and compere Karan Johar and the Uri star Vicky Kaushal. There are performances from Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan et al to be watched here. Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar Rehearses to Houseful 4's Bala Song and His Energy is Unbelievable (Watch Video).

Talking about the nominations, films like Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, War, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal have been hogging most of the categories. Pundits are heavily betting on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy to take away most of the awards, including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Here's taking a look at all the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020:

So what do you think of the winners of Filmfare Awards 2020? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.