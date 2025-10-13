Mumbai, October 13: Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan was seen getting emotional as he won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his powerful performance in the movie “I Want to Talk”. This award marked his first-ever Filmfare win in his career that spanned over 25 years. The auditorium erupted in applause as Abhishek took the stage with his family, finally watching from the audience. As Abhishek received the award, his mother, veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, looked on with misty eyes as her son began his emotional speech.

Dedicating his achievement to his mother, Abhishek said, "To my mom, who has never been very demonstrative of her desires but quietly prayed that one day her son will get to give this speech and stand up there, thank you for your love, talent, and belief," Abhishek said, pausing to collect himself. He then turned his attention to his wife and daughter, saying, 'I want to thank Aishwarya and Aradhya for allowing me to step out and chase my dreams.' I hope after winning this, they understand the sacrifices they have made for me to stand here today. Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Clinches 13 Awards; Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Share Best Actor; Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress – See Full List.

Reflecting on his journey, Abhishek said, 'This year marks 25 years of my working in the industry.' I don't even remember how many times I have rehearsed a speech for this award. To finally receive it in front of my family makes it even more special. He added with humility, 'Winning this has been my dream, and today I feel truly grateful.' I want to thank the movie's team and our director, Shoojit Sircar. To all those directors who have given me a chance over the last 25 years, thank you for believing in me. It hasn't been easy, but it's definitely been worth it. The actor also shared an inspiring message for the younger generation. To all the young actors, just for 25 years of hard work and perseverance gets you. Chase your dreams no matter what." Filmfare Awards 2025: Amitabh Bachchan Humbled After Receiving Black Lady Along With Wife Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan (See Post).

Being visibly emotional again, Abhishek added, 'This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate this award to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter.' He then smiled and said, 'I was thinking about what to gift my father on his birthday.' He's going to be so happy. I just hope this is the start of good things." The audience too was seen getting emotional as Abhishek marked his big win and gave him a huge round of applause.

