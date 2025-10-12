Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held on Saturday night at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad and was hosted by Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who both took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies.

Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba*Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.

Check full list of winners here:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male--Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female--Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male--Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Female--Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female--Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male--Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best Film--Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female--Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male--Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director--Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action--Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story--Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics--Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male--Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female--Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay--Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film--Laapataa Ladies

Best Director--Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' award for best film--I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best sound design--Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX--Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography-- Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editing-Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best costume--Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production design--Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematography--Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award--Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music--Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi) (ANI)

