The makers of Saiyaara did one thing particularly well before the film's release – they concealed the fact that it is a remake. In recent times, audiences have tended to shy away from films that are openly marketed as remakes, although there have been some notable exceptions, such as Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, as well as Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Nevertheless, informing viewers in advance that a film is a remake remains a risky proposition – one that Saiyaara chose to avoid. ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama.

The trailer for Saiyaara cleverly sidestepped any hint that the film wasn’t original, instead spotlighting the chemistry between its lead pair – debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda – and its music. By the time the film hit theatres on July 18 and some viewers realised it was a remake of a Korean movie, the reveal no longer mattered. Saiyaara had already scored an excellent opening weekend (setting aside allegations of box office inflation) and a massive Monday.

That Saiyaara is a remake of a Korean film didn't come as a surprise to many, especially those familiar with Mohit Suri’s filmography. Most of his films draw heavily from South Korean cinema. When they don’t, they tend to be inspired by his mentor Mahesh Bhatt’s life (Woh Lamhe, Hamari Adhuri Kahani) or adapted from novels (Half Girlfriend). The 'original' movies - Crook, Ek Villain Returns and Malang may be considered among his weaker films. 'Saiyaara' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons Bollywood Needs to Learn From Theatrical Success of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Movie.

In fact, given how some of his most acclaimed work has been unofficial remakes, Mohit Suri’s strength lies in adapting these stories to the Indian milieu and enhancing them with soulful soundtracks. With that in mind, here’s a look at Suri’s remakes and their inspirations, starting from his directorial debut.

Zeher (2005)

A Still From Zeher

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Shamita Shetty, this film follows a cop who finds himself in a web of trouble after trying to rescue his married lover from her abusive husband.

Inspired by: Out of Time (2003), directed by Carl Franklin, starring Denzel Washington and Eva Mendes.

Watch Trailer of 'Out of Time':

Kalyug (2005)

A Still From Kalyug

Marking Kunal Kemmu’s debut as a lead actor, this thriller also features Emraan Hashmi, Deepal Shaw, Ashutosh Rana, and Amrita Singh. It explores the dark world of the online porn industry, as a man seeks justice after a leaked honeymoon video leads to his wife's tragic suicide.

Inspired by: 8MM (1999), directed by Joel Schumacher, starring Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix, and James Gandolfini.

Watch Trailer of '8MM':

Hardcore (1979), directed by Paul Schrader, starring George C Scott

Watch the Trailer of 'Hardcore':

Awarapan (2007)

A Still From Awarapan

A box-office failure at the time, this crime drama eventually gained cult status, thanks to Emraan Hashmi’s career-best performance and the film’s haunting soundtrack. The story follows a hitman in Hong Kong who finds redemption through a young woman he tries to save. ‘Awarapan 2’ Confirmed: Emraan Hashmi’s Upcoming Sequel To Release in Theatres on April 3, 2026 (Watch Video).

Inspired by: A Bittersweet Life (2005), directed by Kim Jee-woon, starring Lee Byung-hun.

Watch the Trailer of 'A Bittersweet Life':

Murder 2 (2011)

A Still From Murder 2

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez, this dark thriller follows a retired hitman hired to find a missing girl, only to discover a sadistic serial killer at work.

Inspired by: The Chaser (2008), directed by Na Hong-jin, starring Kim Yoon-seok and Ha Jung-woo.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Chaser':

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

A Still From Aashiqui 2

This musical romantic drama launched Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor into stardom. The film depicts the tumultuous love story of a fading singer and a rising talent, whose romance is marred by alcoholism and emotional trauma.

Inspired by: A Star Is Born (1976), starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Watch the Trailer of 'A Star Is Born':

PS: While Aashiqui 2 draws on the core premise from earlier versions of A Star Is Born (1937 and 1954), its tone and specific scenes more closely resemble the 1976 adaptation.

Ek Villain (2014)

A Still From Ek Villain

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in a breakthrough negative role, this romantic crime thriller follows a reformed gangster who seeks vengeance after his wife's murder.

Inspired by: I Saw The Devil (2010), directed by Kim Jee-woon, starring Lee Byung-hun and Choi Min-sik.

Watch the Trailer of 'I Saw The Devil':

Saiyaara (2025)

A Still From Saiyaara

This romantic drama stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It tells the story of a struggling rockstar with existential angst who falls in love with a sweet-natured woman recovering from a heartbreak. Her early-onset Alzheimer’s becomes the emotional fulcrum of their love story. Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Copied From Korean Drama ‘A Moment To Remember’? Here’s What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Debut Movie.

Inspired by: A Moment to Remember (2004), directed by John H. Lee, starring Jung Woo-sung and Son Ye-jin.

Honourable Mention – Raaz: The Mystery Continues

A Still From Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Although this supernatural thriller starring Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, Adhyayan Suman, and Jackie Shroff claims to be an original story, several scenes are visually or thematically borrowed from films such as The Ring, The Grudge, Mirrors, Final Destination, and even the TV series Heroes.

Interestingly, Mohit Suri recently revealed that prior to Zeher, he had directed portions of the 2004 romantic drama Tumsa Nahi Dekha, starring Emraan Hashmi and Dia Mirza, as original director Anurag Basu was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time. That film, too, was a remake – of the 1981 American rom-com Arthur.

