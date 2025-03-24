Although his character was presumed dead at the end of the first Awarapan film, released in 2007, Emraan Hashmi is set to return for its sequel. The actor confirmed Awarapan 2 on his birthday (March 24) with a brief teaser featuring a montage of scenes from the original film. The montage was accompanied by the iconic tune of Pritam and Mustafa Zahid’s "Tera Mera Rishta" and the actor's voiceover, which concludes with the line, "My life’s purpose has been to die for others," before revealing the title card. Produced by Vishesh Films, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 3, 2026. Vishesh Bhatt will be directing the movie, taking the reins over from Mohit Suri, who helmed the first film. ‘Awarapan 2 Happening’: Netizens React As Emraan Hashmi Drops Mysterious Video in Collaboration With Vishesh Films on Jumma – WATCH.

Watch Announcement Teaser of 'Awarapan 2':

