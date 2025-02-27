The official teaser for Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Sikandar has been unveiled, and it promises to be an electrifying ride. The teaser is a signature Salman Khan presentation, showcasing his larger-than-life persona as he faces off against formidable enemies. A brief appearance by leading lady Rashmika Mandanna adds intrigue to the teaser. The video features the actor delivering justice (“insaaf”) with his trademark style, while the gripping dialogue and powerful background score enhance the intensity. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi, and is set to release during Eid 2025. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Reaction: Salman Khan Brings His Charismatic Presence and Explosive Action in AR Murugadoss’ Film, Netizens Call It a ‘Blockbuster Ride’ (Watch Video).

Watch 'Sikandar' Oficial Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)