It's now December, and yet another year us about to come to close. So now it is time to take out the report to check the green and red marks there when it comes to cinema. Before we share our favourite movies of the year and also not-so-faves, let's look first at what IMDb has to say about Bollywood this year. While the industry hasn't made a mark at creating good cinema compared to its regional cousins, it did make a lot of noise, some good, some bad. A few films managed to release in theatres, but most came directly to our home screens with direct OTT release. Jai Bhim: Suriya's Acclaimed Film Enters IMDb's Top Rated 250 Movies; Soorarai Pottru Also Among 8 Indian Films In the List.

In this special feature, we look at seven Bollywood movies that were ranked the worst as per IMDb rating this year. Whether you agree with the ranking or not, please share your thoughts in the comments section below:

Starting off the list in descending order...

The Girl on the Train (2021)

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl on the Train

IMDb Rating: 4.4

The remake of the Emily Blunt thriller, that is an adaptation of a novel by the same name, The Girl on the Train had Parineeti Chopra in the lead. While the novel and its Hollywood adaptation ain't among the best league, the tepid Bollywood remake make them look like masterpieces. The Girl on the Train Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix Thriller Is a Shallow Remake With a Surprise End-Twist.

Saina (2021)

Parineeti Chopra in Saina

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Looks like IMDb voters truly hate Parineeti Chopra. The second film of the actress in this list is the biopic of badminton champion Saina Nehwal. Directed by Amol Gupte, Saina is a decent biopic so its entry among the worst movies is quite a surprise. Considering even worse movies managed to escape the cut. Looking at you, Satyameva Jayate 2!

Roohi (2021)

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in Roohi

IMDb Rating: 4.3

The horror-comedy, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, tried to replicate the success formula of Stree that came a couple of years back. But apart from a few mildly amusing comedy scenes, Roohi left the audience unimpressed enough to get a low score.

Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet in Sardar Ka Grandson

IMDb Rating: 4.2

The feel-good saga, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham, released straight on Netflix. While the story is interesting - of a grandson trying to bring his grandmother's house from Pakistan to India - it is the execution that left us disappointed. Sardar Ka Grandson Movie Review: Neena Gupta Turns Saviour in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet’s Half-Baked Netflix Film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021)

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Bunty Aur Babli 2

IMDb Rating: 3.6

The sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli commits the first cardinal sin of replacing Abhishek Bachchan with Saif Ali Khan as Babli. Secondly, the film lacks the charms of the original, including a killer soundtrack, though the actors give their best to the roles. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh Add Infectious Charm to This Feeble Con-Game.

Hungama 2 (2021)

Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty in Hungama 2

IMDb Rating: 3.1

Boy, 2021 has been really bad for sequels. Technically, Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 isn't a direct followup to his hit Hungama, but rather tell a new story, this time rehashing his own Malayalam hit Minnaram. However, the director fails to adapt the film into present settings, and the comedy comes out as terrible instead of entertaining. Hungama 2 Movie Review: Dear Mohanlal Fans, Stay Away From This Outdated Minnaram Remake, Starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Meezaan Jafri.

Radhe (2021)

Salman Khan and Parineeti Chopra in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

IMDb Rating: 1.8

Going by its dismal rating, there is hardly any doubt that Radhe is the Race 3 of 2021. An abysmal remake of the Korean thriller Outlaws, Salman Khan and Disha Patani's film suffers from disjointed narrative, bad humour, terrible acting and riculous action sequences. Now that Outlaws 2 is ready for release, just hoping that Bhai doesn't get any wild ideas there.

