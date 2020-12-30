Actress Mrunal Thakur has around five films lined up in 2021, and she is naturally excited. She does not mind starting the new year on a busy note. Mrunal's roster next year includes the cricket drama Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor, and the boxing flick Toofan co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She also has the comedy Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dasani, besides a couple of projects that are to be officially announced. Jersey Shoot: Makers Postpone Chandigarh Schedule Of Shahid Kapoor – Mrunal Thakur’s Film Due To Farmers’ Protest?

The actress will begin shooting for a couple of these projects through January and February. "I'm grateful that the work that I have done through 2020 will all be released in these coming months. The last few months have truly taught us that patience is virtue and it always pays off," Mrunal said. Mrunal Thakur Names the Filmmaker That Envision Women Characters with Equal Footing

The actress added that she has been "shooting since the shoots resumed and have committed my time in between projects". "I'm excited to start the new year too with working on two other projects which I'm excited will be announced very soon," Mrunal said.

