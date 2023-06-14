As the comedy film Fukrey clocks a decade since its release on Tuesday, it's set to return with its third installment on December 1, 2023. The earlier parts of the film garnered a lot of positive response from the audience as they left them in splits and emerged as sleeper hits at the box office. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who helmed the first and second part as well. Fukrey 3: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi Returns With Pulkit Samrat, Comedy Film Gets New Release Date.

To commemorate the journey of the underdog franchise, the makers also conducted a special screening of the first Fukrey film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia. Fukrey Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary as Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha Reunite.

View The Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun)

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey 3 is all set to bring back the Jugaadu Boys for another unforgettable adventure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).