Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): After prolonged anticipation, the makers of the comedy film 'Fukrey 3' announced the new release date.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Sharma treated fans with a video along with the announcement of a new release date.

The video showcased a glimpse of the 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' clips and ended with 'Fukrey 3' release date.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec 2023 at cinemas near you. #Fukrey3."

As soon as the video was posted, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Waiting."

A user asked about Ali Fazal who played the role of Zafar in the previous installments of Fukrey.

Another commented, "Zafar bhaii kaha haiiii...?"

"Bhai wait ni hora ab chuche bhai ki movie jo aari h," another comment read.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, 'Fukrey 3' is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Ali issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season.

"So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future.

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Fukrey 3'.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

To commemorate the journey of the underdog franchise, the makers hosted a special screening of the original 'Fukrey' film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia and celebrate this momentous occasion.

At the fan screening, actors Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda marked their presence at the fan screening.

Richa looked beautiful in a black casual outfit.

On the other hand, Jugaadu boys Ali, Varun, Pulkit and Manjot Singh were seen twinning in a printed grey t-shirt with 'Jugaadu' written on it.

The star cast can be seen posing and indulging in fun banter, leaving their fans nostalgic.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1. (ANI)

