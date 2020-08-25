While we battle coronavirus pandemic, we seek God's help to tide us through and so, festivals this time will be even more special. Although it won't have the same glitz and fervour as the last year, we all are praying for this impasse to end so that we can go back to our normal lives. Ganesh Chaturthi this year has been really mellow for Maharashtra but people are indulging in small festivities to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Today is the fourth day of the festival which marks the arrival of Gauri or Lord Lakshmi. Ankita Lokhande and her mother performed the Mahalakshmi puja at their residence today. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shraddha Kapoor Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa (Watch Visarjan Videos)

Many consider it Gauri while others pray to Lord Lakshmi by conducting Mahalakshmi puja. Ankita in a dark red saree looks resplendent, while her mother looks pretty in a yellow saree.

View this post on Instagram Mahalaxmi pooja ❤️ #Gauriganpati God is with us 🔱 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 25, 2020 at 12:44am PDT

Ankita looks exceedingly pretty

View this post on Instagram Vishwas 🔱❤️ #prayers A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 25, 2020 at 1:14am PDT

Gauri Ganpati or Mahalakshmi puja is a three-day affair. The visarjan will happen on August 27.

