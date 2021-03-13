Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 under strict COVID-19 restrictions. But the beautiful bride and her gorgeous groom didn't leave any stone unturned to have a fascinating day despite the limitations. Thanks to that, we got to see some amazing wedding pictures after several months of almost no big celeb wedding event. Now we have the wedding movie of the couple and it's as breathtaking as them. In fact, their lockdown love story brightens up the wedding even further as they found love while maintaining social distance. Just Married Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Share Their First Picture Post the Wedding As They Flaunt Their ‘Hubby Wifey’ Tees (View Pic)

Zaid saw her at a department store, DM-ed her three days later and then they met when Gauahar went to an ATM. That started their beautiful relationship which culminated in a breathtaking wedding ceremony. Gauahar is looking like a dream.

Gauahar had earlier mentioned in an interview that she wanted a winter wedding and that's what happened. Some love stories are so fascinating that it eggs you to have your own someday. Like Gauahar says in the video, love can touch you even when you are staying far away from any kind of contact with another human due to a pandemic.

