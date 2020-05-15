Gauri Khan Turns Photographer for Daughter Suhana; Ananya Panday Wants to Borrow the Top Her Bestie Is Wearing (View Pic)

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has turned photographer for her daughter Suhana amid lockdown. On Thursday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Suhana from home photoshoot. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans. Gauri's post got flooded with a lot of comments and praises for Suhana. But, it was actress Ananya Panday's comment that grabbed the attention a little more. Suhana Khan’s ‘No-Makeup’ Avatar Gets Captured By Mommy Gauri Khan And The Outcome is Fashionably Perfect (View Pics)

Ananya wrote: "I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2." Suhana replied to Ananya's comment and demanded her own shorts back first. "Give my shorts back," Suhana responded, leaving netizens in splits. Suhana Khan Turns Video Editor for BFF Ananya Panday and We Are in Love With The Result.

Check Out Gauri Khan's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 14, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

Ananya further commented: "Never..I am wearing it right now and everyday forever." Isn't that a cute banter which we've all had with our best friends?