Actor Pulkit Samrat is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Haathi Mere Saathi. He describes his character as having a good heart but with a crazy brain. Pulkit posted a picture of his look from the film, which is slated to hit the screens on March 26, on Instagram. Haathi Mere Saathi Hindi Trailer: Pulkit Samrat Urges Fans To Respect Nature! (Watch Video).

"Meet Shankar... Good heart, Yeda dimaag! #HaathiMereSaathiA #SaveTheElephants," Pulkit wrote as the caption. The trilingual film tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population, and is directed by Prabhu Solomon. Haathi Mere Saathi Trailer: Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat’s Film Feels Like A Visual Treat (Watch Video).

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

The Hindi version of the film also features Rana Dagubatti Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand. It will also be released in Telugu and Tamil.

