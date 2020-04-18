Have Imran Khan and Wife Avantika Malik Sorted Out Their Differences? Latter's Latest IG Post Hints At Picking 'Love' Over 'Hate' (View Post)

Imran Khan, Avantika Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Back in May 2019, rumours of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik's marriage hitting a rough patch rocked B-Town. It was being reported that the pair had taken a break from each other after a marriage of 8 years. A source had then revealed to a leading daily that Avantika had moved out of their Pali Hill home with daughter Imara Malik Khan and was staying with her family. Have Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Taken a Break From Their 8-Year-Old Marriage?.

However, in June, Imran's Mother-in-law Vandana had rubbished rumours that Imran and Avantika were headed for a divorce. In conversation with a web portal, Vandana Malik was quoted as saying that divorce was, "Absolutely not" in the picture. She, however, did admit that Imran and Avantika had some differences that would eventually be sorted. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Separation: Actor’s Mother-in-Law Vandana Squashes Divorce Rumours.

Have Imran and Avantika indeed sorted out their differences? Well, this latest post by Avantika makes us wonder.

Check It Out Below:

In this black and white photo, Avantika can be seen kissing her baby Imara and her caption says that she has decided to 'stick with love.' Is this a cryptic message hinting that she and Imran are on their road to patching up soon and working out their differences?

We seriously hope that it is indeed the case. Imran and Avantika were childhood sweethearts and dated for almost a decade before exchanging rings in 2010 and tying the knot in 2011. They would paint the town red with their date nights and outings and welcomed daughter Imara in 2014.