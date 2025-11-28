New Delhi, November 28: Speculation surrounding the well-being of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, continues to intensify after unverified Afghan media reports claimed he had died while in custody at Adiala Jail. In response, his son, Kasim Khan, has publicly demanded confirmation that his father is alive, along with immediate access and his eventual release.

Posting on X on Thursday, Kasim said it has now been 845 days since Imran Khan was imprisoned, adding that his father has reportedly spent the last six weeks in a death cell with no contact allowed with family members. "For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation. His sisters have been barred from every meeting, despite clear court orders. No phone calls, no meetings, and no news of his well-being. My brother and I have not been able to contact our father in any way," Kasim wrote. Is Imran Khan Dead? Afghanistan Media Claims Former Pakistan PM ‘Mysteriously Killed’ Inside Adiala Jail.

Kasim alleged that this level of secrecy is not a routine security measure, but an intentional attempt to hide Khan’s condition and block communication with his family. "Let it be clear that the Pakistani government and its masters will bear full legal, moral, and international responsibility for my father's safety and every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he added.

Calling the situation “inhumane,” Kasim urged global leaders, international courts, and human rights organisations to intervene. He listed several demands, including a verified confirmation of Imran Khan’s status, communication access as mandated by court rulings, an end to solitary confinement and what he calls “politically-motivated imprisonment.” ‘Imran Khan Is in Illegal Isolation Inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail’, Claims Former Pakistani PM’s Sister, Demands Immediate Access to Him.

Khan’s sister emphasised that the authorities could resolve the situation by simply following judicial directives.“The solution is simple… follow court orders and allow his family, his lawyers, and his party leadership to meet him.” Imran Khan's family has also warned that the authorities would not dare harm him, stating, “The only reason we believe him to be safe is because the authorities would not dare to hurt even a hair on Imran Khan’s head. They are well aware of the consequences… He is the leader of at least 90 per cent of Pakistan.”

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023, facing multiple legal cases that he insists are politically driven. In January this year, he and his wife were convicted in a corruption case, receiving sentences of 14 years and seven years, respectively.

Earlier in March, leaders from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan’s political party, also claimed he was being held in a death cell under solitary confinement. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram stated at the time that conditions remained harsh both before and after the conviction. As rumours grow and official silence persists, the international community is closely watching how Pakistani authorities respond to growing calls for transparency regarding Khan’s condition and legal status.

