Shahid Kapoor has once again spoken out about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, marking the second time he’s publicly addressed the case. In an interview with The Indian Express, Shahid shared his thoughts on Saif’s recovery, expressing relief that his Rangoon co-star is back home after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital. This follows Shahid's message of support shortly after the traumatic incident, where he had wished Saif a speedy recovery. ‘Shocked’: Shahid Kapoor Reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident at ‘Deva’ Trailer Launch, Expresses Disbelief Over Such Case in ‘Safe’ Mumbai City (Watch Video).

The Deva actor said, “This can happen with anyone. But, Mumbai is a very safe city and it has always been known to be safe. This is a very shocking incident and everyone is very surprised. There are many cities where these things happen and it’s not a big deal only. But, this can happen to anybody. I am not going to say that celebrities are a soft target." "There are lots of people out there who will probably be in a similar situation. Even if it would have happened with a normal individual, we should be as concerned. Because he is a celebrity toh bas uske baare mai baat zyada hoti hai. It is definitely something that we should look into. Security in residential complexes really needs to be taken seriously. I am sure everybody is shocked by what happened. We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well,” he added. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Collects Bollywood Star’s Blood Sample, Clothes.

About Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, including once in his neck, in a shocking attack at 2:30 AM on January 16. After emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Saif is now out of danger. He was discharged five days later and is safely back home.

